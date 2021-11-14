Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.27 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

FMCC opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.64. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.08.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.