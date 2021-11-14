Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

FENC opened at $9.53 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

