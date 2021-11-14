Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,103.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 567,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $31,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

