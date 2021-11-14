Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,476. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.14. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

