Financial Survey: Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PetroChina has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PetroChina and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 1 3 1 1 2.33 Continental Resources 3 11 7 0 2.19

PetroChina presently has a consensus target price of $36.18, suggesting a potential downside of 21.08%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $48.45, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than PetroChina.

Dividends

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PetroChina pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PetroChina has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetroChina and Continental Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.30 $2.75 billion $7.03 6.52 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 6.68 -$596.87 million $2.26 20.91

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 3.53% 6.14% 3.37% Continental Resources 17.84% 14.17% 6.46%

Summary

Continental Resources beats PetroChina on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

