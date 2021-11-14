Finser Mark Sells 6,000 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMAL opened at $19.13 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

