First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of First BanCorp. worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $17,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,285,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

