First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of FR opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

