First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.85 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

