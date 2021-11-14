First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head to Head Contrast

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $60.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland BancCorp and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and First National of Nebraska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.65 $14.77 million $9.56 9.73 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 27.27% N/A N/A First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats First National of Nebraska on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

