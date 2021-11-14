First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

