First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.78 Million Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of BancFirst worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

