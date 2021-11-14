First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.98 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Magnite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $11,265,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magnite by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $80,835.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 327,296 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,672 shares of company stock worth $4,819,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.