First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of SLR Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.25 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

