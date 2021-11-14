First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 95,518 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95,518 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 323.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $11,737,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 85.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,978,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 909,600 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ERF opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

