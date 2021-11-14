First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. 49,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 105,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

