FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Purchases 148 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($195.30).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 170 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 57.65 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

