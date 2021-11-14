FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$236.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$243.06, for a total transaction of C$267,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$182,291.25. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,717,992. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,971.

TSE:FSV opened at C$245.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$162.91 and a 1-year high of C$254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$237.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$222.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 20.01%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

