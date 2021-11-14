Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Five9 were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 242.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Five9 by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

