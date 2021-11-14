Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Raised to $205.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.20.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $152.27 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

