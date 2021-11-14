Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 43,542 Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 273,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 148,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 37,341 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $25.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

