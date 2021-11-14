Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 23,467 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 470,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 728.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,955 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $7,165,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of COPX opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

