Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 7,645 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $185.61.

