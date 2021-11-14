Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 505.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 275,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 230,071 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,749,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,268,000.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $63.35 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $65.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42.

