Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 125.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLV opened at $120.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $122.19.

