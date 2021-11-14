Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 614.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 92,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37.

