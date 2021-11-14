Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 234,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.42 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

