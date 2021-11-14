Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $26.08. 1,974,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

