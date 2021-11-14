Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flywire by 784.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 140,634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Flywire by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 186,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.