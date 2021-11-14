Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 39.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

