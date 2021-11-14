Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,683,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,283,664. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

