Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

