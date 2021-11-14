Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Shares of FMTX opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $902.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

