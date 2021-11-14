Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMTX. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

