Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 644,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,000. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 92.12% of Formidable Fortress ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

