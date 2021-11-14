Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

