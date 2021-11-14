Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.97. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

