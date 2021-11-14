Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $183.28 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $189.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

