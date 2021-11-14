Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.
NASDAQ FOXF opened at $183.28 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $189.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
