Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,417.78.

On Friday, September 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82.

PLAN stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.