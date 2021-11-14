freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €19.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.18 ($27.27).

FRA:FNTN opened at €23.28 ($27.39) on Wednesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.32 and its 200 day moving average is €21.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

