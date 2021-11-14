Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 62,454 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $425,297,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $238,160,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.23 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

