Freshii (TSE:FRII) Lifted to “Speculative Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Freshii (TSE:FRII) from a market perform rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00.
TSE:FRII opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16. Freshii has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08.
Freshii Company Profile
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.