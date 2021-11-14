Freshii (TSE:FRII) Lifted to “Speculative Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Freshii (TSE:FRII) from a market perform rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00.

TSE:FRII opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16. Freshii has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08.

Get Freshii alerts:

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.