Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,862 shares of company stock worth $1,408,398.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

