Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Lifted to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTEK. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 5.64. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

