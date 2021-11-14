Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fulgent Genetics worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $88.82 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.