FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CorMedix Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CorMedix in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 157,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

