FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Issued By William Blair

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Recro Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $77.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 278.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

