FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lifted by B. Riley

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

AGEN stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $996.50 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

