FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lifted by Analyst

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.72). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

AXLA opened at $2.97 on Friday. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.