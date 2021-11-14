FY2021 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Cut by William Blair

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

DASH opened at $245.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.72. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

